Ahead of Thalaivii's release, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra govt for not opening movie theatres

Ever since Kangana Ranaut announced that her upcoming movie Thalaivii will have a theatrical release, there has been a lot of things spoken about the biopic. Thalaivii indeed is facing a lot of hurdles before its release and one of them is that the Maharashtra government has shut the theatres. Kangana has been requesting the Maharashtra Government to open the theatres and save the dying film industry but in her latest post, she has taken a dig at the Maharashtra government.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “In Maharashtra restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra government covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres.” She ended her statement with clapping emojis. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has put something up on her Instagram story for the Maharashtra government. Yesterday too, The Panga actress had requested them to open the theatre. In her story she had written, “Cases in Maharashtra have decline. Requesting Maharashtra Government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”

Take a look:

Recently Thalaivii’s producer Vashu Vardhan Induri opened up on why he is not opting for a 4-weeks long gap for the OTT release of the Hindi version. He revealed that “If I opt for a four-week window [for the Hindi version], I will lose money and will land in a financial problem. I will never be able to make a film again.”

For the unversed, the makers and theatre chains are at loggerheads for issues related to the release of the movie. The theatre chain PVR has refused to screen the movie until the makers ensure a four-week gap between its theatrical release and subsequent OTT run.

ALSO READ: Kangana's Thalaivii producer on not opting for a 4 week gap for Hindi version release on OTT: I'll lose money