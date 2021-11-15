Ahead of their wedding, here’s how Rajkummar Rao bonded with Patralekhaa in lockdown: It was just wonderful

Rajkummar Rao is all set to break a million hearts today as he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. The couple has been dating each other for almost a decade now and got engaged during the weekend in Chandigarh. Reportedly, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. And while their massive fan following is still waiting to get an update about their D-Day, we got our hands on one of Rajkummar’s interviews wherein he spoke about bonding with his ladylove during the lockdown.

To recall, just like everyone else, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were also cooped inside our respective houses during the COVID 19 lockdown. Talking about staying indoors with his bride to be for months, Rajkummar termed them as wonderful days. In his recent interview with Filmfare, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor stated, “I think the lockdown just gave us the time . . . because the both of us were busy shooting and I was out of the house most of the time. But this pandemic gave us the opportunity to be with each other for a really long time and I was missing that. I was missing being able to spend time with her and Gaga all alone. Of course, we did so much together just by going back to our acting school days, by watching great work together and cooking together. Just being with each other throughout, you know? It was just wonderful, wonderful days that we spent together”.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajkummar is planning a special wedding surprise for his ladylove. “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love,” a source was quoted saying to India Today.