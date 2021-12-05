Ahead of their wedding, here’s how Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif prove to be the ultimate fitness icons

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been all over the headlines for a long time now. After all, the couple has been dating each other for a while and now they are all set to take their relationship to next level. Yes! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot soon and their massive fan following can’t keep calm. Although the lovebirds have been putting in extra efforts to keep the news of their big day under the wrap, just like their relationship, every update of Vicky-Kat’s D-Day is making headlines.

From Katrina’s family gathering at her residence ahead of her grand wedding to the high end preparations, paps have their eye on every development on this much talked about wedding of tinselvile. And while we can’t get over Vicky-Kat’s romance, their career trajectory has also been the talk of the town. This isn’t all. The lovebirds are also touted to be the ultimate fitness icons for the millennials and never miss out on a chance to dish out major workout goals. So, as everyone gears up for Vicky and Katrina’s D-Day, here’s how the couple proves to be a fitness icon in their own way.

Never shy away from trying something new

Katrina Kaif has been quite dedicated to fitness and doesn’t shy away from trying some new and exciting workouts to burn those calories. Her dedication is indeed infectious.

Check out the video here:

No Pain No Gain

Just like Katrina, Vicky Kaushal too is known for his hard work and dedication. The actor doesn’t mind walking an extra mile to get into the skin of the character even if that means sweating out for hours in the gym.

An epitome of energy

Katrina is known for being hammer and tongs when she is in the house. And her energy continues to be the same even in the gym. In fact, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen giving a tough competition to her trainers.

Check out the video here:

Trying hands at Capoeira

Vicky is often seen trying different forms of workout with his trainer and this video is proof. In this video, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was dressed in a teal green coloured Sandoz which he had paired with light coloured shorts and his sharp moves appear to be quite motivational.

Sweating during workouts is the biggest stressbuster

Katrina had grabbed attention when she shared a video wherein she was sheen trying different forms of workouts and stretching and stated that it helps her get away from everything.

Check out the video here:

Not even COVID-19 can stop the fighter in him

While Vicky was tested positive for COVID 19, he made sure to not just beat the deadly virus but also returned to his workout routine with a lot of enthusiasm. He wrote, “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts.”

