Ahead of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot release, revisiting Salman Khan's tryst with horror & its result

As Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, here’s a look at Salman Khan’s experience of trying his hands on the horror genre.

Vicky Kaushal’s much talked about movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is all set to open at the box office this weekend. The movie will mark Vicky and ’s Dharma Productions debut in the horror genre and it is already creating a substantial buzz in the town courtesy its riveting trailer. And while the audience is looking forward to witness Vicky’s tryst with this unexplored territory, it does takes us back to ’s debut in the horror genre.

In his career of around 30 years, Salman did just one horror flick titled Suryavanshi. No, it isn’t related to Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi starring in the lead. Instead, Salman’s Suryavanshi was released in 1992 and featured Sheeba, Saeed Jaffrey and Amrita Singh. The movie revolved around a dead queen (played by Amrita) who haunts the remains of a royal palace in search of her lost love. On the other hand, Salman played the role of blonde prince in the movie who happens to be queen’s lost love and was reborn. Much to everyone’s surprise, Suryavanshi turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In fact, Salman’s look as the blonde prince if often trolled time and again.

While it was the only horror movie in Salman’s career, the Dabangg 3 star was well aware of the Suryavanshi’s box office fate. Confused? Well, during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Salman was quizzed about the movie which he knew was going to be a flop since the first day. To this, the superstar had replied saying it was Suryavanshi.

No wonder, he never did a horror movie in his career. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Salman, who has been staying away from the horror genre, is likely to produce a horror film soon. According to media reports, Salman Khan's production house has registered the title of the horror film as Adamkhor with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA). Although an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard, we wonder if Salman is reconsidering his decision of keeping a distance from the horror genre.

