Ahead of Virat Kohli & Team India's WTC final, Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse of the foggy 'English Summer'

Anushka Sharma is quarantining in the UK with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika ahead of Team India's test match against New Zealand. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a glimpse of the stunning weather at the stadium and left fans in awe.

Just a few days back, left the internet in awe when she dropped a photo while quarantining at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in the UK where the World Test Championship final is set to take place between Virat Kohli's Team India and New Zealand. Now, ahead of the big game on June 18, Anushka has shared yet another update from the match venue and it has left cricket fans excited. The actress, who is spending time with daughter Vamika and husband Virat in the UK, gave us a glimpse of the foggy weather.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a short clip that filmed the foggy 'English Summer' in the UK. In the video, all we can see is the green grass at the Ageas Bowl stadium and the rest of the surroundings are covered with a dense layer of fog. Sharing the video clip, Anushka seemed to be completely in awe of the contrasting weather. She shared it and wrote, "That Kind of English Summer." The actress surely is making most of her quarantine at the Stadium it seems from the video.

Take a look at Anushka's post:

Meanwhile, earlier, Anushka had shared a photo from the Ageas Bowl Stadium in a casual avatar when she, Virat and Vamika landed in the UK with Team India. Virat too had shared a photo from the stadium a few days back. While team India gears up for the final match of the ICC Test Championship, fans are hoping to see Anushka cheering in the stands for the Indian squad.

Are you hoping to see the actress in the stands cheering for the Indian side? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika close as she joins Virat Kohli to head to England for WTC; PHOTOS

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×