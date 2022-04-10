Ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji releases love poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra; Drops a hint

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the news of their wedding has come out. Well, the lovebirds have recently wrapped up the shoot of their much-awaited film Brahmastra. We have all seen the first look of Ranbir and Alia respectively and today just a few days ahead of their wedding, Ayan Mukerji dropped a poster featuring the two together and called it the love poster of Brahmastra. Along with it the filmmaker also hinted at some ‘extra love in the air these days’.

In the poster, we can see a bruised Ranbir Kapoor holding Alia Bhatt in his arms as both of them stand with their eyes closed and heads touching each other. Along with the poster, we also get to hear a few lines from the first song from the movie. Sharing this poster, Ayan wrote, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be…Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster !”

Ayan further added, “The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! #happytimes #kesariya #brahmastra”.

Take a look:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

