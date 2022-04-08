Ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's BFFs Anushka Ranjan, Akansha planning bachelorette party?

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines as the actors are set to tie the knot next week. They will tie the knot in the presence of their family members and friends. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports in a news portal, ahead of the grand wedding, Alia Bhatt's best friends Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan have planned a bachelorette party for the ‘Highway’ actress.

A source close to India Today revealed, "Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the actress ahead of her wedding to Ranbir. The party will most likely take place at Anushka's place. And the guest list includes Alia's childhood friends as well." Earlier, the news portal reported that the 'Tamasha' actor has also planned his bachelor’s bash and will invite close friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that the lovebirds will be getting hitched on 15th April in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will take place from the 13th of April at Ranbir and Alia's Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will now be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Recently, Alia and Ranbir also wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. Talking about Ranbir, he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

