Ahead of wedding, Vicky Kaushal chills with old buddies, celebrates 16 years of friendship

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo might tie the knot on December 9. Now, just days ahead of their apparent wedding day, Vicky Kaushal reunited with his old buddies to spend some quality time with. Was this his hush-hush bachelorette party? We will just have to wait for the Uri star to make it official.

However, in the photos, the actor can be seen beaming with joy as he strikes a pose for the camera alongside three of his buddies. The Sardar Udham actor kept it casual while stepping out for this personal affair. He opted for a black hoodie which was matched with denim pants. While spotless shoes and an infectious smile completed the entire look of the actor. While sharing the picture, Kaushal also mentioned that his tiny friend squad has known each other for over 16 years now.

Take a look at the photos here:

Speaking of the wedding, multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t officially sent out their wedding invites, but they have reportedly asked their industry friends to remain free between December 7 to 9.

As per the previous reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

