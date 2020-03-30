Ahil Sharma feeds mamu jaan Salman Khan birthday cake to give us the most adorable photo of the day

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil turned 4 and he celebrated his birthday with uncle Salman Khan and other members of the family. One of the cutest photos is of Ahil feeding Salman cake and it will melt your heart. Check it out.

Birthdays are a special occasion and when it is of one of the kids in the family, it becomes even more awesome. Speaking of this, is known to be a doting mamu to his nephew Ahil Sharma. Today, Ahil turned 4-years-old and the family members took to social media to share adorable photos from Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s son’s birthday celebrations. Amidst all the photos, we stumbled upon one of the cutest pictures and it is mamu jaan Salman and little Ahil.

Often Arpita and Aayush treat fans with adorable photos of their munchkin Ahil. However, on his 4th birthday, Atul Agnihotri took to social media to share adorable photos from the celebration. In one of the cutest photos, we get to see little Ahil admiringly looking at his mamu jaan Salman’s face while feeding him cake with help from his father Aayush. Seeing the cute photo of Salman and his adorable nephew together in one frame, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

In other photos, we also get to see Ahil being showered with love from Aayush, Arpita and other members of the Khan family. Aayush even penned a heartfelt note for his son, Ahil and shared some unseen photos of his kid on the special day. Aayush wrote, “It’s been 4 years since you’ve come into our lives and since then you’ve only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven’t taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father Happy Birthday my little Avenger .. too many more priceless hugs and fictional stories.”

Check out Salman and Ahil’s photo from birthday celebrations:

Often, Salman is seen spending time with Ahil and their cute photos and videos break the internet. Recently, Salman’s cute video of playing with Ahil’s young sister Ayat went viral and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor’s cute side. On the work front, Salman will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

