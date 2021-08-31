Ahmed Khan gifts a batmobile car to wife Shaira Ahmed Khan; Latter calls it ‘family dream car’

Birthdays always mark a special occasion in everyone’s life and each one of us dreams to have a grand celebration on our big day. But this year’s birthday for Shaira Ahmed Khan turned out to be a dream come true moment for her. Wondering how? Well, her husband filmmaker Ahmed Khan has got her a special limited edition gift for her birthday and she can’t stop gushing about it. Yes! You read it right and this limited edition gift happens to be a batmobile car.

To note, both Ahmed and Shaira are known for their love for cars. And while they always dreamt of having the Gotham Batmobile car, he bought it as a gift on his wife Shaira’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, Shaira shared pics of herself posing with her new ride and she was evidently happy to own this limited edition car. She captioned the post as, “Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true … #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile” along with heart emoticons. To note, this car is manufactured by Gotham Motors, assembled by EMT and it took 8 months for this beauty to arrive from the US.

Take a look at Shaira Ahmed Khan’s post:

As soon as Shaira shared the pics, celebs to commoners everyone was in awe of the black beauty. Shweta Rohira took to the comment section and wrote, “Whoaaaa. Beauty and the beast”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ahmed is looking forward to two big projects at the moment. While he is bankrolling Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Om – The Battle Within, he is currently directing Tiger Shroff’s much talked about Heropanti 2 which will also star Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rangeela trio AR Rahman, Mehboob & Ahmed Khan reunite for Sajid’s Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2