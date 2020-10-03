  1. Home
AIIMS Chairman says 'no injuries, struggle marks' on Sushant Singh Rajput's body other than of hanging

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, revealed that there was no injury or marks of struggles on Sushant Singh Rajput's body other than of hanging.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 05:38 pm
AIIMS rules out murder theories in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
*TRIGGER WARNING* Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten more complicated while it has already been three months since his untimely death. As for the latest updates,  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was called in to assist the CBI SIT team regarding SSR's cause of death, have officially ruled out murder in its conclusive report.

As per Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, there were "no injuries" on the body other than of hanging and there also no marks of struggle or scuffle on the body and the clothes of the deceased. As per ANI's tweet, "There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in #SushantSinghRajput death case."

Check out ANI's tweet below:

As per The Times of India, Sudhir added that the presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. Moreover, the complete examination of the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.

What do you have to say about the ongoing investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

For now, it's being reported that the CBI will likely pursue their probe related to 'abetment of suicide' which was alleged in the Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde shared in a statement post AIIMS report on Sushant's death that "truth cannot be changed under any circumstances." On the other hand, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti cryptically wrote "We will win," as her Instagram post which featured a photo of her late brother.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

Credits :ANI,The Times of India

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

How much bribe you got go say this?

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

when did you even see his body?? after 3 months of his funeral, oh yea we trust you gentleman

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

BJP and Swami bought Shiv Sena bought Aiims. Protest yesterday was hogwash

