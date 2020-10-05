AIIMS dismisses Dr. Sudhir Gupta's tapes in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Report directly submitted to CBI

The AIIMS medical board has finally issued a clarification in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans were eagerly waiting for the conclusive reports of the AIIMS forensic team. The CBI had asked this particular team to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death. His autopsy was earlier conducted at the Cooper hospital where the mortal remains were taken after his demise. In the midst of all this, recent media reports stated that the medical board has submitted its findings to the CBI while ruling out the possibility of a murder angle.

Certain reports also suggest that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic team has clarified the same by saying that it’s a case of suicide. However, a few other reports allege that Gupta had earlier pointed out lapses in the Mumbai Police’s investigation on the matter. He had reportedly also asked the reason behind the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput being conducted in a hurried manner. Now, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari have called for an investigation into the matter.

In the midst of all this, the AIIMS medical board has reportedly dismissed Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s tapes. The board has also issued a statement that reads, “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI: AIIMS, Delhi.” Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier said that he was perturbed with the AIIMS report and would request a new forensic team.

Credits :ANI

