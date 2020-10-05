AIIMS dismisses Dr. Sudhir Gupta's tapes in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Report directly submitted to CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and fans were eagerly waiting for the conclusive reports of the AIIMS forensic team. The CBI had asked this particular team to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death. His autopsy was earlier conducted at the Cooper hospital where the mortal remains were taken after his demise. In the midst of all this, recent media reports stated that the medical board has submitted its findings to the CBI while ruling out the possibility of a murder angle.
Certain reports also suggest that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic team has clarified the same by saying that it’s a case of suicide. However, a few other reports allege that Gupta had earlier pointed out lapses in the Mumbai Police’s investigation on the matter. He had reportedly also asked the reason behind the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput being conducted in a hurried manner. Now, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari have called for an investigation into the matter.
In the midst of all this, the AIIMS medical board has reportedly dismissed Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s tapes. The board has also issued a statement that reads, “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI: AIIMS, Delhi.” Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier said that he was perturbed with the AIIMS report and would request a new forensic team.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer perturbed by AIIMS report; Plans to request CBI for new forensic team
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
Want a defamation suit against Sweta and Republic channel
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
all these accounts are fake made after 14th june to make this druugi SSR suicide sensational till Bihar Election . SSr family totally into this dirty games. so please spare us. enough of the tamasha
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
Whom are you referring as corrupted sna if DNA is the thing then question USA ,cannada, Australia nationalities they are outsiders date question them And if it's about natives then south Indians are the real natives heard about Dravidian race joker dare say bad about Delhi and Punjab whatever you are
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Now Sushant fans will Boycott Aiims too like they are Boycotting Bollywood , Maharastra government and Aaj tak for calling a suicide as a suicide. In few days they will boycott CBI too and then they will boycott God too one day for helping them to win their battle against Rhea and frame her as a murderer.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
That tape is planted by Fake news channel, BJP and disgusting lady Sweata. She is the most Fake woman. Please put these sisters behind the bar. Shame on them .
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
F*(^* off
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
80 thousand fake account was created to create the controversy around sushant case.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
what's your no.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Delhi people, right? Corrupted mughal DNA, backward liars.