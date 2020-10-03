AIIMS excludes Sushant Singh Rajput's murder theories; CBI to continue 'abetment to suicide' probe: Report
(Trigger Warning) It has been over 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and fans, friends and family of the late actor have been waiting to know the truth behind his demise. Now, as per the latest report by NDTV, the AIIMS panel that was called in to help the CBI SIT team regarding the forensics have submitted their conclusive report to them and had reportedly 'ruled out' murder theories. Further, the report claimed that the CBI is likely to pursue their probe related to 'abetment to suicide.'
As per the NDTV report, the sources have told the news channel that the AIIMS panel has given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in the case of the late actor's death and the CBI is currently corroborating the report with their ongoing investigation of Sushant's case. It was reported by the news channel that now, CBI is likely to continue pursuing the charge of 'abetment to suicide' that was alleged in the Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father.
Further, the NDTV report claimed that the 'circumstantial evidence also suggested that it was a case of suicide and not murder.' As per their report, the AIIMS panel has concurred opinion with Mumbai hospital's autopsy report as well regarding Sushant's death cause. The Mumbai hospital report had mentioned that Sushant died of "asphyxia due to hanging."
As per NDTV report, the CBI sources told them, "All aspects are being looked into including murder angle. So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."
Meanwhile, Sushant's family has been demanding justice for the late actor. Recently, their lawyer, Vikas Singh had questioned the delay in the CBI probe after which the agency issued their first statement in the matter and had mentioned that noth has been ruled out yet. It was after KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others that CBI was tasked to investigate the case by the Supreme Court post the jurisdiction battle between Mumbai and Bihar Police. The agency began their probe in last few weeks questioned several people connected to the case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.
Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares how fans of the actor have been seeking justice for him in Mumbai
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Knew that it was suicide since day 1 Arnav should be slapped publicly along with Ankita lokhande and kangana
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
It seems like Salmans Illiterate and rheas drugged up family has taken over this page ...now we have to deal with these lowlives
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
NDTV is on an anti republic propaganda ..Shame !
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
And mumbai police said the same thing within minutes what it took cbi to find in 2 months
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
republic was paying peeps to protest yesterday in delhi for drama only 10 loosers turned up
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Even Kangs has dropped ssr like a hot potato cause the lies are exposed
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
A big tight slap to shweta
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Times Now too is reporting it is suicide
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Times Now have reported the same news
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
NDTV??? OKKKKK, we trust you.....Utterly FALSE news!! Have shame!!
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Shut up okay.....it's all over even nonsense fraud times now has published it....hope this dumb warriors give rest to murder theory. And yes it's Aiims delhi, the best institute in the country no one here has the credibility to judge their report...so all you suckers enjoy now. It was no murder and was completely fabricated news spread by family lawyer and most worthless illiterate Arnav goswami and yeah counting in that out of the world beyond deplorable woman kangana Ankita and Shweta
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
hillarious that 10 people were doing hunger strike for a druggy and 2 people holding up posters for lousy greedy sister
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Salman...is that you lowlife
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
wohoo sucker ssr warriors have been had
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
sisters deprived dopehead ssr from his life by feeding him un prescribed pills
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Bollywood is passé and doomed
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
what will cow shweta and moron hubby come up with next
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
knew it what drama from the greedy ssr family
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
rajput family should be sued for harassment and lies
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
shweta should be put behind bars
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
of course its all the greedy family's lies they should be locked up and sisters and brother in law charged with abetment of suicide
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
he was a druggie who took his own life
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
We will see...Bollywood vs a dead man interesting
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
haha morons who peddled murder
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
lol to ssr warriors you were conned by his lying family
Anonymous 1 hour ago
thts fake ndtv is giving fake news