AIIMS excludes Sushant Singh Rajput's murder theories; CBI to continue 'abetment to suicide' probe: Report

As per a latest report by a news channel related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the AIIMS report submitted to CBI may have apparently ruled out murder theories.

(Trigger Warning) It has been over 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and fans, friends and family of the late actor have been waiting to know the truth behind his demise. Now, as per the latest report by NDTV, the AIIMS panel that was called in to help the CBI SIT team regarding the forensics have submitted their conclusive report to them and had reportedly 'ruled out' murder theories. Further, the report claimed that the CBI is likely to pursue their probe related to 'abetment to suicide.'

As per the NDTV report, the sources have told the news channel that the AIIMS panel has given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in the case of the late actor's death and the CBI is currently corroborating the report with their ongoing investigation of Sushant's case. It was reported by the news channel that now, CBI is likely to continue pursuing the charge of 'abetment to suicide' that was alleged in the Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father.

Further, the NDTV report claimed that the 'circumstantial evidence also suggested that it was a case of suicide and not murder.' As per their report, the AIIMS panel has concurred opinion with Mumbai hospital's autopsy report as well regarding Sushant's death cause. The Mumbai hospital report had mentioned that Sushant died of "asphyxia due to hanging."

As per NDTV report, the CBI sources told them, "All aspects are being looked into including murder angle. So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has been demanding justice for the late actor. Recently, their lawyer, Vikas Singh had questioned the delay in the CBI probe after which the agency issued their first statement in the matter and had mentioned that noth has been ruled out yet. It was after KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and others that CBI was tasked to investigate the case by the Supreme Court post the jurisdiction battle between Mumbai and Bihar Police. The agency began their probe in last few weeks questioned several people connected to the case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.

