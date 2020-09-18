AIIMS forensic experts hint at inconsistencies in Sushant Singh Rajput's inquest report by Mumbai Police

The IANS report states that the forensic experts from AIIMS have done a thorough re-examination and the conclusions should shed light on what went down on June 14, the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

As per a news report by IANS, forensic experts of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have found discrepancies in the crime scene description and inquest report filed by the Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The news report by IANS quotes sources stating that if inconsistencies are found in the Sushant Singh Rajput's inquest report then that becomes a key finding. Further, the sources from the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology also add that the finding by the forensic experts will bring some more clarity in the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The sources reportedly state that the case is sub judice and that specific forensic findings could not be revealed.

As per the news report, the inquest report consists of key details of the circumstances of one's death. The experts have reportedly done a re-examination of the scene of crime from the late actor's room and residence. The AIIMS forensic experts will reportedly also re-examine the late actor's autopsy files. Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS reportedly stated that only conclusive findings from the re-examination will be shared with the CBI. As per the report by IANS, Dr Sudhir Gupta also said that at this point, the opinions of the medical board should clear doubts that surround Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The news reports further mentions that the Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology did not comment on any inconsistencies in Sushant Singh Rajput's inquest report, any kind of errors in forensic probe or the autopsy reports. News reports further add that AIIMS experts flew to Mumbai from Delhi, to conduct an on-spot assessment of the events that unfolded and to check all the forensic documents. News reports also state that the CBI has asked the forensic experts to check for any lapses or errors in the early investigations from a forensic point of view. As per new reports, this cross checking was being done to find out if any sort of tampering was done or some key evidence was omitted by the Mumbai police or the team of doctors that conducted the post-mortem.

The IANS report states that the forensic experts from AIIMS have done a thorough examination and the conclusion should shed light on what went down on June 14, the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in his house. As per the report, an officer of the CBI reportedly said that the agency is well versed in handling sensitive cases and they never fall for any kind of pressure. He further adds that CBI is probing the case with an open mind, and the cause of the late actor's death will come to light on the basis of the documented proof and forensic findings.

IANS

