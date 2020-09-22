  1. Home
AIIMS NOT submitting conclusive report in Sushant Singh’s case today? Reports say meeting with CBI postponed

As per reports, meeting between AIIMS and CBI, that was to take place today in New Delhi, has been postponed; Read on
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 02:08 pm
AIIMS and CBI meeting postponedAIIMS NOT submitting conclusive report in Sushant Singh’s case today? Reports say meeting with CBI postponed
Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020, and as we speak, the CBI, ED and NCB are probing the death case of SSR. Now while Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB and her 14-day judicial Custody ends today, CBI has been probing the case and for the same, the agency has been interrogating the family, friends and others associated with the late actor. 

Now, earlier, it was reported that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was re-examining Sushant’s cause of death was to submit the report to CBI today i.e. September 22, 2020, however, as per latest reports, the meeting has been postponed. Yes, the meeting between AIIMS officials and CBI was to take place at the CBI headquarter in New Delhi. 

Earlier, it was being said that the viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was "of very less quantity and degenerated". Although the meeting between AIIMS officials and CBI was to take place today, however, the meeting has been postponed and as a matter of fact, the findings by the forensic experts is likely to bring some more clarity in the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now while the nation waits for the reports by the AIIMS officials, as we speak, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned the KWAN agency CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar to join the probe in the drug-link of the death case after Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the drug chat. Also, reports suggest that the NCB will issue summons to the Padmaavat actress today to appear before the NCB soon.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: AIIMS team to submit a conclusive report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on September 22: Report

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Penguins have bought the AIIMS. The ambulance even took his body to Penguins’ sponsored hospital and tempered evidences.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The most important thing , i.e evidence, is just not coming to the fore. Very frustrating.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Don't say that Aiims is also sold to Shiv sena

