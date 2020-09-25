AIIMS opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to be conclusive without doubt; Report to reach CBI next week

The AIIMS forensic team has re-examined Sushant Singh Rajput's cause of death. They are likely to hand over the reports to CBI by next week.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has caught nationwide attention and is currently probed by three agencies – ED, NCB, and CBI. In the midst of all this, NCB has arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, a special forensic team from AIIMS was given the task to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death. This team will reportedly provide their opinion about the same to the CBI next week.

The AIIMS team was earlier supposed to submit the report to CBI on September 22, but that got postponed. Now, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department, has confirmed and said that the upcoming report will be conclusive and without doubts. However, he has also added that the reports cannot be shared as the matter is subjudice. Earlier, reports suggested that the viscera report that the forensic team received was degenerated and of very less quantity.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His tragic demise sent a shockwave across the entire entertainment industry. Debates and controversies surfaced further when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people in Patna. Eventually, the case went to the CBI on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict. Moreover, ED is looking into the money laundering angle and NCB into the drug angle in connection with the case.

