AIIMS team says all angles probed before final report in Sushant's case; doc's audio tape raises doubts

A few days ago, reports revealed that murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been completely ruled out. However, Dr Sudhir Gupta's audio tape has raised suspicions.
50717 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 12:13 pm
Late Sushant Singh Rajput in black jacket.AIIMS team says all angles probed before final report in Sushant's case; doc's audio tape raises doubts.
The Sushant Singh Rajput case has hogged national limelight ever since the actor passed away in June. While CBI investigation in the case has been underway since the last few weeks, AIIMS was probing the forensic evidence that was available to them. They also looked into Sushant's autopsy report which was conducted by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. A few days ago, the AIIMS team ruled out murder in the late actor's death case and stated that it was a case of suicide. 

The AIIMS final report has not gone down well with thousands of the actor's fans and family who have been crusading for justice. Amidst all of this, Dr Sudhir Gupta's, who was heading the AIIMS team in Sushant's case, audio has been released by Republic TV in which the professional can be heard confessing to the botch up by the cops and hospital authorities. 

The audio dates back to August 22nd and he also claims that the late actor was ‘murdered’. Dr Gupta also says that the crime scene was not kept intact. This audio tape suggests that the AIIMS team has probably made a U-turn in the case. 

However, Times Now reported that forensic sources from AIIMS have claimed that they stand by their final report. Citing sources, Times Now revealed that a 7-member team consisting of senior doctors had probed all angles and concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide.

Dr Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head, had released a statement earlier and said, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."

We will now have to wait and see if the AIIMS team or Dr Gupta issue a statement on the audio tape. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police commissioner REACTS to AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case: We stand vindicated

Credits :Times Now/Republic

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Can republic TV leak audios of Yogi Adityanath on Hathras case? It seems they are capable of doing do , so what are they waiting for?

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

So warriors cannot digest that for last many months they were being warriors for nothing, daya is report mein jaroor kutch nikaltein else how will we spend our days

Anonymous 1 hour ago

SSR warrior should get the report as murder by hook or crook before election in bihar.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kuch bhi. Now start maligning the experts.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Poor vulture Arnab

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Arnab is the only one carrying on with this nonsense

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Media circus continues

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Andh bhakto, chaati peeto !!!!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I didn't believe any tv channel or youtuber. I'll wait for the report to come out officially.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Pied Piper Arnab is leading the andh bhakts to the gutter.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So much political corruption involved that the law simply can’t operate in India. It’s not just the media, whatever happens behind the scenes is a circus. So much unnecessary drama. Disappointing.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Interrogate the sister who prescribed medication illegally and you'll find your answers.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

First have some knowledge about medicines and then talk.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Why is republic tv not investigating the sister who got the medicines?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

SSR family caused all this drama about murder only for money.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bhakts are blind and incapable of seeing the truth.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The herd is unhappy.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Andh bhakto chaati peeto.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

After running a rhetoric for so long, the Hindu Taliban is convinced it's murder. Now investigate agencies will be questioned. Officers reputation will be sullied. Not for justice, but for their choice verdict. Untill Hindu Taliban gets its choice of verdict, this drama will continue.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bahut ho gaya abhi

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Give it a rest. Respect the report.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

How long will this farce continue.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Arnab has egg on his face.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

They said they'll come with a major breaking news. Fake news.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Repooblic Tv is trash

Anonymous 2 hours ago

If Republic TV is the source, then I don't believe it

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ok so now the doctors are wrong. #Facepalm

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Everybody is wrong. CBI, ED, NCB, AIIMS doctors- are wrong. Only Hindu Taliban is right.

