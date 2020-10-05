AIIMS team says all angles probed before final report in Sushant's case; doc's audio tape raises doubts
The Sushant Singh Rajput case has hogged national limelight ever since the actor passed away in June. While CBI investigation in the case has been underway since the last few weeks, AIIMS was probing the forensic evidence that was available to them. They also looked into Sushant's autopsy report which was conducted by Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. A few days ago, the AIIMS team ruled out murder in the late actor's death case and stated that it was a case of suicide.
The AIIMS final report has not gone down well with thousands of the actor's fans and family who have been crusading for justice. Amidst all of this, Dr Sudhir Gupta's, who was heading the AIIMS team in Sushant's case, audio has been released by Republic TV in which the professional can be heard confessing to the botch up by the cops and hospital authorities.
The audio dates back to August 22nd and he also claims that the late actor was ‘murdered’. Dr Gupta also says that the crime scene was not kept intact. This audio tape suggests that the AIIMS team has probably made a U-turn in the case.
However, Times Now reported that forensic sources from AIIMS have claimed that they stand by their final report. Citing sources, Times Now revealed that a 7-member team consisting of senior doctors had probed all angles and concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide.
Dr Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head, had released a statement earlier and said, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."
We will now have to wait and see if the AIIMS team or Dr Gupta issue a statement on the audio tape.
