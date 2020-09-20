  1. Home
AIIMS team to submit a conclusive report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on September 22: Report

As AIIMS is re-examining Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic reports, it is reported that they will be submitting a conclusive report to CBI soon.
62535 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 07:43 pm
AIIMS team to submit a conclusive report in Sushant Singh Rajput's case on September 22: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has left the nation intrigued since the beginning. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, CBI had sought help from AIIMS’ forensic team to re-examine the late actor’s autopsy report and give a second opinion on the reports given by Cooper Hospital. And while a special team formed by AIIMS has been working on the case, it was reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s viscera sample was not preserved properly.

The media reports also suggested that viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was "of very less quantity and degenerated". And while the AIIMS team has been working on the case for some time now, and now according to Times now, the team is likely to submit a conclusive report on September 22. To note, findings by the forensic experts is likely to bring some more clarity in the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The conclusive findings from the re-examination will be shared with the CBI next week.

Meanwhile, CBI’s special investigating team has been grilling people associated with the Kai Po Che actor. Lately, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was questioned by the agency and he revealed that the actor had fainted after hearing about Disha Salian’s death on June 8 this year. He also stated that Sushant’s feared for his life and even wanted to enhance his security post Disha’s demise.

Credits :Times Now

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

fingers crossed.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

The viscera sample has NOT been tampered with. This is paid PR to discredit the CBI's report. Please use your brains and do not believe everything you hear.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

They're trying to turn a suicide into murder. Of course they're going to need more time to come up with "evidence".

Anonymous 2 hours ago

finding the evidence that mumbai police got 60 days to delete you mean.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

OR the evidence is destroyed thats why they need more time! If the initial investigation was done properly this wouldnt have happened

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Waiting for Truth to be revealed. This is Murder.Please expose name of Culprits too.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

If viscera has degenerated what sort of a credible report can they come up with? If essential, it should hve been sent to the US or Israel for proper analysis since their tech may be better.

