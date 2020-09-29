  1. Home
AIIMS team submits forensic report to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Agency to disclose findings soon

The CBI approached AIIMS for getting a second opinion regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's cause of death a few weeks back. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has grabbed nationwide attention in the past months. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020, but the probe related to his untimely demise is still going on. The CBI, NCB, and ED alike have left no stone unturned in investigating the matter. For the unversed, CBI took over Sushant’s case on 19th August 2020. In the meantime, a forensic team from AIIMS was given the responsibility to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death.

As per a report by Times Now, the AIIMS team has finally submitted the forensic report to CBI. This report is said to be a ‘conclusive’ one. The central agency will reportedly disclose the findings of the same soon. That has happened amidst the pressure and questioning on the part of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and others over the slow pace of investigation by the CBI. This particular report was supposed to be submitted earlier on September 22 but was postponed.

For the unversed, these findings will help determine the exact cause of Sushant’s death. Earlier, the late actor’s post mortem was conducted at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. However, the CBI team reached out to AIIMS for a second opinion about the same. A report by IANS also stated that the viscera sample of the actor was not preserved properly. Reportedly, Mumbai’s forensic team had already used 75 percent of the same for testing. That was revealed by sources close to AIIMS who alleged that the viscera they received were degenerated and of less quantity.

