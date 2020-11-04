Ailing actor Faraaz Khan passes away after health battle, Pooja Bhatt mourns his demise

Faraaz Khan was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital in early October after suffering multiple seizures. Pooja Bhatt mourned the actor's demise as she shared a heartfelt post.

Ailing actor Faraaz Khan breathed his last in Bengaluru where he was battling a neurological disorder, confirmed Pooja Bhatt. The producer-filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the demise of Faraaz who was admitted in the hospital in Bengaluru in early October after suffering multiple seizures.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Faraaz's family had started a crowdfunding campaign to take care of his mounting medical bills. However, stepped in and agreed to pay Faraaz' s medical bills.

The family had also expressed gratitude towards Salman and Faraaz's brother Fahmaan had said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life." The news of Salman paying for Faraaz's treatment surfaced when actor Kashmera Shah's shared a post on social media saying that the superstar has decided to come to his aid. She wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills.

Faraz Khan had acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

