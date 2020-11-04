  1. Home
Ailing actor Faraaz Khan passes away after health battle, Pooja Bhatt mourns his demise

Faraaz Khan was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital in early October after suffering multiple seizures. Pooja Bhatt mourned the actor's demise as she shared a heartfelt post.
Faraaz Khan passes away after health battle.
Ailing actor Faraaz Khan breathed his last in Bengaluru where he was battling a neurological disorder, confirmed Pooja Bhatt. The producer-filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the demise of Faraaz who was admitted in the hospital in Bengaluru in early October after suffering multiple seizures. 

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."  

Faraaz's family had started a crowdfunding campaign to take care of his mounting medical bills. However, Salman Khan stepped in and agreed to pay Faraaz' s medical bills. 

The family had also expressed gratitude towards Salman and Faraaz's brother Fahmaan had said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life." The news of Salman paying for Faraaz's treatment surfaced when actor Kashmera Shah's shared a post on social media saying that the superstar has decided to come to his aid. She wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. 

Faraz Khan had acted in films like Mehndi (1998), Fareb (1996), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reaches out to ailing actor Faraaz Khan's family, takes care of his medical bills

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Salman Bhaijaan May God bless you / You always step foward and take care of the needy families. Love you,

Anonymous 1 hour ago

RIP !! So young to leave the earth. Strength to the family.

