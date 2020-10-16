Ailing actor Faraaz Khan's family thanks Salman Khan for paying medical bills; Continues to remain critical

A fundraiser was started by Faraaz Khan's family but soon after the news surfaced, Salman Khan decided to pay the actor's medical bills. Read on to know more.

Ailing actor Faraaz Khan who has been admitted in a Bengaluru hospital continues to remain in a critical condition. According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Faraaz's younger brother Fahmaan Khan spoke to the portal and gave an update on his health condition. He said, "He is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru and the doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger. He has got multiple problems like high fever and infection in the chest and brain."

The family has also expressed gratitude towards as he has taken care of their medical bills. A fundraiser was started by Faraaz's family but soon after the news surfaced, looks like Salman got in touch with the family and decided to pay the medical bills. Responding to Salman's gesture, Fahmaan said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."

The news of Salman paying for Faraaz's treatment surfaced when actor Kashmera Shah's shared a post on social media saying that the superstar has decided to come to his aid. She wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan."

Faraaz has been a part of several projects back in the day like Fareb and Mehndi among others and is the son of late veteran actor Yousuf Khan.

