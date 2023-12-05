Ailing Mehmood Junior wishes to meet Caravan co-star Jeetendra, reveals close friend

A couple of days ago, comedy king Johny Lever paid a visit to veteran actor and filmmaker Mehmood Junior. The actor is currently battling stomach cancer. After Lever’s visit, the ailing actor expressed his wish to meet with senior actor Jeetendra Kapoor with whom he has worked in multiple films.

Mehmood Junior wishes to meet Jeetendra Kapoor

Several cinephiles who have seen Naeem Sayyed AKA Mehmood Junior on the big screen were saddened to hear that the actor has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. After his friend, comedian Johny Lever paid him a visit at his Mumbai residence, he expressed his wish to meet with his old friend and Caravan co-star Jeetendra Kapoor.

Talking to ETimes, Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi said, “Jr Mehmood bhai told me Jeetuji nahin aaye, mujhe milna hain unse (Jeetendra has not come to meet. I want to meet him).”

Kazi also divulged that Mehmood also years to meet with another close friend, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar with whom he has worked in films like Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, and Brahmachari. Kazi also shared that Pilgaonkar had spoken to him over a video call. “Mehmood Bhai is also keen to meet his childhood friend and I think one should fulfill his wish I have messaged him but waiting for him to revert to me,” Kazi informed.

Actor Raju Shrestha visits Mehmood Junior

After learning about Mehmood Junior’s deteriorating health condition, his actor friend Raju Shrestha, popularly known as Master Raju paid a visit to him. Sharing a picture with the ailing star, Raju penned on social media, “Just now with Jr. Mehmood ji…. He has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Please pray for him.”

More about Mehmood Junior’s health condition

During a conversation with ANI, Salam Kazi had shared earlier that the veteran actor had been ill for 2 months. Initially, they thought that he might have some minor problems. However, things escalated quickly after he suddenly started losing weight. After examination when his medical reports came, it was found that there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumor in the intestine. He has also developed jaundice. The treatment is underway but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer.

