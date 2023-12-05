Ailing Mehmood Junior wishes to meet Caravan co-star Jeetendra, reveals close friend
After learning about Mehmood Junior’s deteriorating health condition, Johny Lever paid him a visit at his Mumbai residence. The ailing star now yearns to meet his old pal and co-star Jeetendra.
A couple of days ago, comedy king Johny Lever paid a visit to veteran actor and filmmaker Mehmood Junior. The actor is currently battling stomach cancer. After Lever’s visit, the ailing actor expressed his wish to meet with senior actor Jeetendra Kapoor with whom he has worked in multiple films.
Mehmood Junior wishes to meet Jeetendra Kapoor
Several cinephiles who have seen Naeem Sayyed AKA Mehmood Junior on the big screen were saddened to hear that the actor has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer. After his friend, comedian Johny Lever paid him a visit at his Mumbai residence, he expressed his wish to meet with his old friend and Caravan co-star Jeetendra Kapoor.
Talking to ETimes, Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi said, “Jr Mehmood bhai told me Jeetuji nahin aaye, mujhe milna hain unse (Jeetendra has not come to meet. I want to meet him).”
Kazi also divulged that Mehmood also years to meet with another close friend, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar with whom he has worked in films like Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, and Brahmachari. Kazi also shared that Pilgaonkar had spoken to him over a video call. “Mehmood Bhai is also keen to meet his childhood friend and I think one should fulfill his wish I have messaged him but waiting for him to revert to me,” Kazi informed.
Actor Raju Shrestha visits Mehmood Junior
After learning about Mehmood Junior’s deteriorating health condition, his actor friend Raju Shrestha, popularly known as Master Raju paid a visit to him. Sharing a picture with the ailing star, Raju penned on social media, “Just now with Jr. Mehmood ji…. He has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Please pray for him.”
More about Mehmood Junior’s health condition
During a conversation with ANI, Salam Kazi had shared earlier that the veteran actor had been ill for 2 months. Initially, they thought that he might have some minor problems. However, things escalated quickly after he suddenly started losing weight. After examination when his medical reports came, it was found that there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumor in the intestine. He has also developed jaundice. The treatment is underway but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Johny Lever visits ailing actor-director Mehmood Junior, suffering from severe stomach cancer
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles