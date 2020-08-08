  1. Home
Air India Crash: Alia Bhatt offers ‘deepest condolences’ to families affected; Calls it ‘unimaginable tragedy’

As the unfortunate crash of Air India passenger flight shocked the nation, Alia Bhatt has expressed her grief over the unimaginable tragedy.
28559 reads Mumbai
Just when we thought that the year 2020 has shown its worst side, the nation is hit by another tragedy which has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the country. An Air India Express passenger flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport in Kerala. According to media reports, the aircraft skidded off the runway and fell into a deep gorge. So far, around 18 people died in the crash including the passengers and the crew while many people suffered serious injuries.

The incident has shocked everyone and our heart goes out to the families affected. Several celebrities have mourned the lost lives and offered condolences for those who have lost their lives. Joining them, Alia Bhatt has also offered her condolences. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and wrote, “This is such n unimaginable tragedy. To all the families, friends and loved one who have been so terribly impacted by the Air India crash you have my deepest condolences followed by folded hand emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s condolence post for Air India crash:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also expressed her grief over the incident and hailed the courage of Captain Deepak Sathe who was the pilot of the unfortunate flight. She wrote, “Heartbreaking News...Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode. A big salute to Captain Deepak Sathe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his family and also those of the crew who lost their lives.”

Also Read: Air India Crash: Kareena Kapoor Khan offers condolences to families affected and salutes Captain Deepak Sathe

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

She thinks people are gonna trust her and her family ? We won’t watch your movies. By stealing movies and boyfriends from others you may get work and happiness but we audience will boycott your movies

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Alia is fake and her grief is fakest ! Same for Kareena ! They are insensitive and emotionless women

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Alia is so caring love you alia

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Your existence is an unimaginable tragedy for audience.Criminals bhatts.

