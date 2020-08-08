Air India Crash: Alia Bhatt offers ‘deepest condolences’ to families affected; Calls it ‘unimaginable tragedy’

As the unfortunate crash of Air India passenger flight shocked the nation, Alia Bhatt has expressed her grief over the unimaginable tragedy.

Just when we thought that the year 2020 has shown its worst side, the nation is hit by another tragedy which has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the country. An Air India Express passenger flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport in Kerala. According to media reports, the aircraft skidded off the runway and fell into a deep gorge. So far, around 18 people died in the crash including the passengers and the crew while many people suffered serious injuries.

The incident has shocked everyone and our heart goes out to the families affected. Several celebrities have mourned the lost lives and offered condolences for those who have lost their lives. Joining them, has also offered her condolences. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and wrote, “This is such n unimaginable tragedy. To all the families, friends and loved one who have been so terribly impacted by the Air India crash you have my deepest condolences followed by folded hand emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s condolence post for Air India crash:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also expressed her grief over the incident and hailed the courage of Captain Deepak Sathe who was the pilot of the unfortunate flight. She wrote, “Heartbreaking News...Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode. A big salute to Captain Deepak Sathe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his family and also those of the crew who lost their lives.”

