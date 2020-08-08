  1. Home
Air India Crash: Kareena Kapoor Khan offers condolences to families affected and salutes Captain Deepak Sathe

A day back, an Air India Plane coming from Dubai crashed in Kozhikode and the pilot Captain Deepak Sathe passed away in the process of saving lives. Kareena Kapoor Khan offered her condolences over the same.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: August 8, 2020 12:14 pm
Yesterday, a plane with passengers was coming from Dubai to Kozhikode, Kerala. However, it reportedly skidded on the runway and crashed, thereby splitting into two parts. With numerous injured, heartbreaking visuals were all over the internet. Now, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended her condolences and prayers to those whose families have been affected by the Air India Plane crash. Not just this, Kareena also lauded the courage of Captain Deepak Sathe, the pilot who passed away.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a note wherein she expressed grief over the ‘heartbreaking news’ and sent her prayers to the families of those affected. The note read, “Heartbreaking News...Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode. A big salute to Captain Deepak Sathe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his family and also those of the crew who lost their lives.”

The news of the plane crash came on August 7 evening and soon after, heartbreaking visuals of aircraft debris and rescue operations also started coming in. Reportedly, the flight was operating under the Vande Bharat mission and was bringing people back home from Dubai amid COVID 19 pandemic. From politicians to Bollywood actors, everyone expressed condolences over the devastating news. Reportedly, 19 people including the pilot Captain Deepak Sathe have passed away in the tragic incident. Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others expressed grief over the tragic plane crash in Kerala. 

