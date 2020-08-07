  1. Home
Air India Express plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Disha Patani & others offer condolences

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others have offered condolences to those who lost their lives at the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala.
Mumbai
A terrible incident that has happened a few hours back left everyone in deep shock. An Air India Express flight carrying passengers from Dubai to Calicut has crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport in Kerala. The aircraft reportedly skidded off the runway and then fell into a deep gorge. It reportedly broke into several pieces. 14 people including two pilots are dead while 123 other passengers have been injured. Meanwhile, 15 more passengers have suffered serious injuries.

Numerous celebs have expressed shock over the incident and offered condolences for those who have lost their lives. Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Disha Patani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Farhan Akhtar, Sophie Choudry, and Shobhaa De are among others who have reacted on social media. Akshay Kumar writes on Twitter, “Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.” Meanwhile, Disha Patani writes, “Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew onboard and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year.”

Check out the tweets below:

As per reports, the Flight IX 1344 tried landing at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala at around 7.41 pm amidst heavy rains post which the incident happened. Air India Express also released a statement that reads, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hours tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.”

