Airlift turns 6: Five moments from Akshay Kumar starrer that will evoke feeling of patriotism in you

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer ‘Airlift’ was one movie that evoked the feeling of patriotism among the moviegoers. Helmed by Raja Menon, the 2016 film showed how a Kuwait-based businessman, Akshay Kumar (Ranjit Katyal) carried out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of the country by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Nimrit essayed the role of Akshay's wife in the movie and was praised for her acting skills. The film also starred Kumud Mishra and Prakash Belawadi in the leading role. It was also featured in the 2016 Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India. ‘Airlift’ even won Zee Cine Award. Akshay Kumar starrer movie received great appreciation and applauds from the critics as well as the audiences.

As the movie clocks six years, here's a recap of the five most impactful moments from the movie that will leave you with goosebumps.

Terrified by the ongoing situation in Kuwait, Nimrat Kaur, who plays Akshay's wife in the film, says, “Lets just leave. Just get us out of here.” However, Akshay decides to stay and help the fellow Indians. He says, “Mujhe bhi yahan se nikalna hai, lekin in sab (fellow Indians) ke liye arrangement karne ke baad.”

Another impactful scene from the movie is when Akshay Kumar explains the power of unity to his Indian friend. "Humari koi aukaat nahi hai, agar humari pehchan hai to sirf ek ki hum Kuwaiti nahi Hindustaani hain. …Saath hain to kuch hain warna nothing,” he says.

"Delhi ko bhi kya kosna, yahan bhot se aaise hain jinki ginti me aaj se 10 din pehle tak Delhi nahi thi. Kuwaiti samajhne lage the apne aap ko. Aadmi ki fitrat hi aisi hai, chhot lagti hai na toh aadmi maa maa hi chilata hai sabse pehle.” This dialogue from the movie celebrates the true essence of motherhood.

The proud moment when Akshay narrates one of the largest air evacuation efforts by the country. “The world’s biggest rescue operation. Air India, Indian Airlines and Indian Air Force pilots flew 488 such flights. The world has never witnessed nor will probably ever witness, a rescue operation on this scale. India brought home, over a 100,000 of its citizens who were stuck in another country.”

This particular scene doesn’t need any dialogues, the intensity is such that it will give you goosebumps. A foreigner is seen raising the Indian Flag with Vande Mataram playing in the background. It is surely a proud moment for all.

