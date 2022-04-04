Airport Diaries: Anil Kapoor keeps it cool in white, Aditya Roy Kapur opts for blue as they get snapped.

The Mumbai airport was a busy spot on Monday as several actors and known faces were seen flying out of the city. One of them was Anil Kapoor, who was snapped at the airport. Keeping up with the hot weather of Mumbai, Anil Kapoor wore a cool, breezy kurta and looked dapper as usual. He paired his white kurta with black pants and pair of solid sports shoes. The veteran actor, who always leaves you puzzled with his age, was snapped carrying an uber cool black bag.

Apart from the Mr India star, actor Aditya Roy Kapur was also snapped at the airport. Unlike his Malang co-star, Aditya did not pose for the paparazzi and straight away headed towards the departure gate. The actor also kept his summer outfit light and cool as he opted for a blue shirt which he paired with a pair of grey pants.

Both Aditya and Anil were seen together in Malang. The film will also be getting a sequel.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's airport photos below:

