Airport Diaries: Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan snapped as they leave the city for their projects

It was a busy day for the paparazzi as several actors were snapped out and about in Mumbai. Kiara Advani, who is gearing up for the release of her film, was spotted attending an event in the city with . The actress, who is busy promoting her film, attended the event and quickly headed to the airport. For her airport look, she was seen sporting a bright neon crop top with white joggers and colour co-ordinated sneakers.

Kiara was all smiles as she waved out at the paps. As for Aamir Khan, the actor also directly headed to the airport after attending the event with Kiara Advani. Just yesterday, i.e on 10 August, Aamir had returned from Ladakh with son Azad and were snapped at the airport. There's no rest for the Laal Singh Chaddha as he was spotted at the international airport once more.

Another celebrity who made a rather stylish appearance was Akshay Kumar. The Bell Bottom star is also going all out to promote his film which releases in theatres this month. He posed outside the private airport with producer Jackky Bhagnani as well as with some flying staff.

Take a look at Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan and 's photos below:

