Airport Diaries: Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan all geared up for family vacation, PICS

Travelling in the company of those whom we love is always a cherished, fun-filled experience. In fact, family trips are quite essential for increasing the happiness quotient. The same goes for the families of Bollywood, but just sprinkle some glamour on it. On Saturday morning, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaaya were spotted at the airport, all set for a nice family getaway.

The high-profile family was seen in comfy, airport-appropriate clothes, already settling in a relaxed mode for their peaceful family vacation. Kunal Kemmu was in an all-black attire sporting a black tee, black joggers, a black cap, and even a black mask, with little Inaaya on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Soha was in a grey and black outfit, with a neon backpack and a sling to add a pop of colour. Inaaya was also in quite an adorable and comfortable attire, with her little pigtails just adding on to the cuteness factor.

Soha and Kunal are always at the forefront when it comes to depicting family goals. Just a few days back, the lovely family was spotted at the beach spending some quality time with each other and their tiny tot. Even on Diwali, Soha posted the most endearing picture of her and daughter in twinning outfits that left us all heart-eyed. We kid you not if there was an award for the cutest family, this family would be a strong contender!

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu recently announced his new project ‘Kanjoos Makkichoos’ with Shweta Tripathi. The shooting began on Ganesh Chaturthi and is expected to hit the theatres soon.

