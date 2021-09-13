Airport Diaries: Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Ishaan Khatter get snapped as they leave city; PHOTOS

The Mumbai international airport on Monday morning saw quite some hustle and bustle as several celebrities were spotted leaving the city. Despite heavy rains in the city, Neetu Kapoor were spotted making her way to New Delhi to visit her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The senior actress was spotted in denims and a tie-dye top as she carried a handbag for all her essentials.

Apart from her, the paps also snapped Malaika Arora who made heads turn with her airport look. The fitness diva donned a pair of leather pants and teamed that up with a solid black Balenciaga top. Malaika looked super smart with her hair tied in a pony and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the airport presumably leaving for a shoot. The young actor kept his airport style cool and casual as he sported a pair of black denim, a black hoodie sweatshirt, mask and sunglasses. Ishaan upped his style game and added a pop of colour to his entire outfit by wearing a neon green cap and neon Nike sneakers. You might want to take some style notes from these airport looks.

Check out Monday Airport Diaries below:

