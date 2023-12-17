Airport Diaries: Shah Rukh Khan jets off for Dunki promotions; Anushka Sharma turns heads with winter style
This morning, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma graced the Mumbai airport with their stylish appearances, turning heads with their impeccable ensembles. Have a closer look!
Bollywood celebrities are frequent flyers, often seen at the airport, traveling for work commitments or leisure getaways. This morning was no exception, with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma turning heads as they separately graced the airport. King Khan embarked on Dunki promotions before the film's release, while Anushka radiated winter chic in her stylish ensemble, setting the perfect seasonal vibes.
Shah Rukh Khan dons casual look as he heads to Dubai for Dunki promotions
On the early morning of Sunday, December 17, Shah Rukh Khan was sighted at the Mumbai airport, drawing attention from the paparazzi. The superstar navigated through the crowd while heading to the security check, opting for a casual ensemble featuring a black t-shirt, joggers, and a matching black hoodie. With his hair tied in a ponytail and secured with a hairband, Shah Rukh sported black sunglasses to complete his look.
The actor was en route to Dubai, where he is scheduled to promote his upcoming movie Dunki today. Have a look!
Anushka Sharma is winter ready as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport
In the latest edition of early morning airport diaries, actress Anushka Sharma also graced the Mumbai airport with her presence. Making a tasteful winter fashion statement, she chose a black jacket, paired with white pants and trendy sneakers. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star glowed with her minimal makeup and flowing open hair, carrying a stylish tote bag.
Acknowledging the paparazzi with a friendly wave and a thumbs-up, Anushka flashed a warm smile as she made her way inside the building. Watch here:
More about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki
Dunki is a comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, boasting a stellar cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. With the trailer and a few songs from the music album already released, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for the film's theatrical release on December 21.
Anushka Sharma’s personal and professional front
Anushka Sharma recently marked her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband, Virat Kohli. The couple shared enchanting pictures from the celebration, offering a glimpse into the party with family and friends.
Regarding her upcoming projects, Anushka has the biopic Chakda Xpress, centered around the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
