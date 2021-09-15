Airport Diaries: Shilpa Shetty opts for ethnic look, Ananya Panday looks pretty in pink; PICS

The paparazzi had a busy start to the day at the Mumbai international airport as several celebrities were seen flying out. Shilpa Shetty was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning with a couple of friends. The actress opted for an ethnic airport look and pulled it off in style. Shilpa also wore her favourite oversized glasses and smiled for the paparazzi from a distance.

She also obliged for a maskless photo as she removed her mask for a brief minute or two. Young star Ananya Panday was also spotted at the international airport and looked slayed it in a pink and white outfit. Ananya's airport look included white ripped denims, a pink floral printed crop top and sneakers. Her oversized LV bag was definitely an eye catcher.

Ananya colour co-ordinated her look and mask as she wore a pink and white mask.

Check out Shilpa and Ananya's photos below:

