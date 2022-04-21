Airport Diaries: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal make for a stylish couple; Sidharth Malhotra looks cool in casuals

Being a celeb isn’t a cakewalk. After all, it isn’t easy to be under continuous media attention. From the red carpet look to a casual outing, gym wear to airport looks, everything about the celebs tend to grab the eyeballs. Amid this, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made heads turn as they were papped at the airport today. The power couple made for a stylish appearance as they made their way inside the airport today. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was also seen exuding charm as he was clicked at the airport.

In the video, Varun was seen wearing a white t-shirt with brown trousers white Natasha opted for a pink coloured kurta as they made their way inside the airport. Interestingly, Varun being the protective husband that he is was seen guarding Natasha while walking towards the airport. The couple also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted at the airport and he made a style statement in his black jacket. The actor had paired with a white t-shirt and black jeans.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s video:

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently made headlines after he joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force. The web series will mark Sidharth’s OTT debut and will feature him playing the role of a cop. Sharing the news, Sidharth wrote, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!”

