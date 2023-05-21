Airport spotting: Anushka Sharma jets off to Cannes; Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon get clicked

It seems like a busy Sunday for the Bollywood celebs as they are busy travelling. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the pair were spotted at the airport this morning. Kriti Sanon was also spotted keeping her airport fashion game strong. Meanwhile, a few Bolly celebs are at French Riviera making stunning appearances at Cannes Film Festival. Anushka Sharma is all ready to make heads turn as she makes her Cannes debut this year.

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan at airport

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors kickstarted the promotions of the film with a bang and released the trailer in Mumbai on May 17. The film is set for theatrical release on June 2. The two were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Jaipur for promotions. While Sara kept it simple in ethnic wear, Vicky chose a black shirt and pants. Vicky wore black trousers with a formal shirt that he completed with black shades and sandals. Sara wore a cotton sharara with printed motifs all over. Sara chose no make-up look and kept her hair open.

Anushka Sharma at the airport

Anushka Sharma was also spotted at the airport as she left for Cannes. The actress is expected to walk the red carpet at the prestigious event this year. At Cannes, she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet! Anushka kept her airport look chic as she wore a white tee shirt with black pants and a black cap. She also uploaded a selfie on her Instagram account in the same outfit.

Kriti Sanon's airport look

Kriti Sanon who will be seen in Adipurush, was also spotted at the airport in all-white. The actress gave off Summer vibes in a white linen shirt and loose-fitted pants. She wore black shades and posed with fans at the airport.

