Aisha clocks 11: Gal Mitthi Mitthi to Shaam; 5 tracks from this Sonam Kapoor film that still make fans groove

Helmed by Rajshree Ojha, starrer romantic-comedy flick , Aisha has clocked 11 years on Friday, August 6. Featuring an ensemble cast, the plot of the film chronicles the life of a happy-go-lucky girl Aisha, who is obsessed with playing matchmaker even after continuous refusal from her friend Arjun. She finds her new target in simple Shefali, however, with an unfortunate turn of fate, Aisha ruins Shefali’s bond with her close friends.

When we look back at the film, fans can surely remember the ultimate makeover Shefali receives from Aisha, that makes her almost unrecognisable. Set in the upper-class society of Delhi, this film also includes a few peppy and mellow numbers that cannot be forgotten by fans easily. Hence, on the 11th anniversary of the movie Aisha, here we have curated a quick jukebox of this Sonam Kapoor starrer.

Suno Aisha

Crooned by Ash King, Nakash Aziz and Amit Trivedi, Suno Aisha is a peppy number from this Sonam Kapoor film. The track is picturised on how the central character Aisha helps a simple girl, Shefali to completely modernize her personality. From visiting parlours to shopping for extravagant clothes, Suno Aisha captures the central essence of the story.

Gali Mitthi Mitthi

Gal Mitthi Mitthi is a perfect blend of a semi-punjabi track with a pinch of South Indian tadka added to it. Capturing a wedding, this Tochi Raina song has the entire cast of the film grooving in white and red traditional ensembles.

Shaam

Sung by Nikhil D’Souza, Amit Trivedi and Neuman Pinto, Shaam is a perfect mellow number that one can listen to while camping or travelling. The lyrics of the song aptly captures the meaning of evening while filling fans’ hearts with optimistic thoughts and vibes.

Behke Behke

Behke Behke is another peppy number from the film created by Anushka Manchanda, Samrat Kaushal and Raman Mahadevan. It is a perfect dance number accentuated with salsa beats and stunning choreography.

Lehrein

Unlike Gal Mitthi Mitthi and Behke Behke, Lehrein is a heart-wrenching song that captures heart breaks and loneliness. With Anusha Mani, Neuman Pinto and Nikhil D’Souza’s melodious voice accentuating the lyrics, Lehrein is a go-to song for die-hard lovers.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumours with a humorous post; Check it out