Aisha: Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol starrer clocks 10 years; Revisit the dialogues that resonate with us

Today, as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol starrer Aisha clocks 10 years, we rounded up a series of dialogues from the film that continue to resonate with us. Take a look!

Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Lisa Haydon, Arunoday Singh and others was a 2010 romantic comedy drama directed by Rajshree Ojha, and today i.e. August 6, 2020, as the film clocks 10 years, we decided to celebrate the film by revisiting some kick-ass dialogues of Sonam Kapoor in the film that till date, continue to resonate with us. Talking about Aisha, the film is set in the upper-class society of Delhi, and the film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s book Emma. Aisha, as a matter of fact, received mixed reviews and was declared as an average grosser at the box office.

In an interview, Sonam Kapoor had said that “Aisha was less a role for me and more like a best friend. This movie is close to my heart as are the people associated with it. Be it goofing around on sets, shooting at different locations, or just playing our parts, it definitely was a crazy adventure. Happy nine years Aisha.” Now talking about Aisha, Sonam’s character in the film was that of a total fashionista who just wants to play cupid for her friend and help her find true love. Now today, as the cast of the film celebrates film’s 10 year anniversary, we rounded up a list of dialogues of Sonam from Aisha that continue to win hearts and also, that are totally relatable. Take a dekko!

Here are few doalogues from Aisha:

Thoda butter, thoda drama aur thoda tears mix karo ... and papa ki koi bhi na yes ho jaati hai

Apne aap ko achcha samajhna achcha hai ... par sabse achcha samajhna?

Hum koi fairy tale mein nahi Delhi mein rehte hai ... yahan rainbows nahi traffic ka dhuan hai ... raat ko aasman mein ek bhi tara saaf-saaf dikhe na ... utna hi bahut hai

Pyar kisi ke plan karne se nahi hota ... pyar mein koi kisi ke saath zabardasti bhi nahi kar sakta ... pyar toh bas ho jaata hai ... kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aur kisi ke saath bhi

Main duniya ki sabse sundar ladki toh nahi hoon, sabse smart bhi nahi hoon ... par uski nazar mein main hoon

Agar main tumhe kho doongi na…toh main khud ko kho doongi

Hum ladte hai toh sirf isliye ... taaki baad mein ek doosre ko mana sake

Kya tum chahati ho ki main chahun ki yeh hamari pehli date ho?

