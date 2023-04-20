Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan arrive together to offer condolences to late Pamela Chopra; PICS

Thursday morning started on a sad note for the Bollywood fraternity. Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. She breathed her last today at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. Since morning many Bollywood celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects to Pamela including, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others. And now the Bachchan’s have arrived. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan arrive together at Yash Chopra’s residence.

Bachchan’s arrive at Yash Chopra’s house

In the video you can see that Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan arrive together at Yash Chopra’s residence. All three of them were dressed in all-white attires and were accompanied by their staff members. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, and other celebrities also attended the last rites and were seen exiting in the cars.

Check out the video:

Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Amaal Mallik, Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media handles to pay their last respects. Pamela Chopra was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She had appeared on the big screen for the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from Dil To Pagal Hai. She made an appearance with her husband Yash Chopra.

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74