Aishwarya Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya moves Delhi HC against YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has been in the limelight ever since she was born. Being born in the Bachchan family meant always grabbing eyeballs. Be it her fashion, her pictures, her school videos or anything. In fact, fans have been very much interested to know about her life as much they are interested to know about her parents or her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Now the star kid has made headlines for moving Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health.

Aaradhya Bachchan moves High Court against a YouTube tabloid

According to reports in India Today, Aaradhya Bachchan has moved Delhi HC against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health. The hearing for this case will take place on April 20. The 11-year-old took a stand against such reporting by the YouTube channel as she is a minor. The hearing will take place tomorrow in Delhi High Court. This is not the first time something like this has happened. Aaradhya has often been subjected to trolls on social media and dad Abhishek has even lashed out at trolls who constantly attack his daughter. He went on to say that it is completely unacceptable and something that he will not tolerate.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at NMACC

Aaradhya Bachchan recently made a public appearance with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center opening. The mother-daughter duo complimented each other in black and white outfits. Aaradhya wore a white coloured embellished traditional outfit while Aishwarya looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Several pictures from the event went viral and in fact, there was a picture posted by Gigi Hadid as she posed with the mother-daughter duo.

