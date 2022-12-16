Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Navya Nanda cheer in excitement for Abhishek Bachchan’s Kabaddi team

The Bachchan family seems to be in a jolly good mood this morning. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradbhya Bachchan were snapped at a stadium enjoying the Pro-Kabaddi league match in Pune. These three seemed excited and can be seen cheering for Abhishek’s team. Navya Nanda Naveli could also be seen in the stadium along with Sikander Kher. Indeed it looked like a fun outing for the family. Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend pro-kabaddi match

In the pictures, we can see all three of them wearing the same white sweatshirt of their kabaddi team. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks beautiful in this white jacket which she paired over black leggings. She has left her hair open and looks lovely as always. Aaradhya Bachchan too looks cute in her short hair and hairband look. She too is wearing a white jacket and has paired it with blue denim. Abhishek Bachchan too wears a jacket from his team which he paired over blue denim. Check out the pictures:

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's work front On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will also star in Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan-1. She also has Jailer with Rajnikanth.

