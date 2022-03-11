Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Aaradhya, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan look 'picture perfect' at Anmol Ambani's wedding

The Ambanis witnessed a moment of celebration recently as Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah. It was an extravagant affair and the couple tied the knot at the Ambani's family residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, the social media has been abuzz with pictures from Anmol and Khrisha’s grand wedding and it has been a treat for the fans. Amid this, proud mom Tina Ambani has shared a couple of pictures from the wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Interestingly, one of the pictures from the celebrations also featured the Bachchans posing as a 'perfect family' that they are, with the Ambanis. In the pic, the newlyweds Anmol and Khrisha were seen all smiles as they posed with the entire Ambani family along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Guru star looked dapper in a maroon sherwani while Aishwarya looked ravishing in a red lehenga. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked pretty in her pink lehenga as she posed for the camera. Tina captioned the post as, “A new chapter begins for Anmol and Khrisha with blessings from friends and family - the wedding”.

Take a look at Tina Ambani’s post:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2021 release Bob Biswas. He is currently working on R Balki’s next wherein he will be seen playing the role of a cricket coach. The movie also stars Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi in the lead. Besides, Abhishek is also working on the next season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. Amitabh Bachchan's recent release Jhund is also performing well at the Box Office.