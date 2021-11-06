Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli smile for a Diwali PIC with Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and extended Diwali wishes to fans as he treated them with a glimpse of the festive night at his home ‘Jalsa’. Megastar dropped a stunning family photograph featuring son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan smiling together for the camera. The precious snap also featured Big B’s grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya Naveli, and Agastya Nanda. The Big B's family were dressed in their best outfits for the festive night. Sharing it on his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Family prays and celebrates together .” He added in Hindi, “Best wishes on this holy festival..have a happy Diwali.”

Amitabh Bachchan claimed that this year's Diwali was considerably calmer. The icon seemed missing the fun and frolic of Diwali, going by his post on his blog. He wrote, "The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past...the celebration of this festive day...friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness...in the diyas of hope and prosperity." "It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers...perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about...and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile," he added.

Take a look:

On the work front, Big B has several films in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Besides these, he also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern, and Jhund lined up.