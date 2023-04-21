Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan drop a love-filled selfie as they celebrate 16th wedding anniversary-PIC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored and popular couples of B-Town. They have a massive following on social media, and every time they dedicate a post for each other on Instagram, it goes viral within minutes! This time was no different. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and last night, they dropped a romantic selfie together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s 16th wedding anniversary posts

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share a love-filled selfie of himself with his wife Aishwarya. The power couple is seen twinning and winning in white outfits, Abhishek holds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan close, while the actress clicks the stunning selfie. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen smiling in the picture, and in his caption, Abhishek simply wrote, “16,” along with a toffee and evil eye emoji. Meanwhile, Aishwarya also shared the same picture on her Instagram, and wrote, “Sweet 16.”

Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Happy Anniversary Vahini aani Bhau @bachchan,” while Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Fardeen Khan, Sikandar Kher, and many others also congratulated Aishwarya and Abhishek on their 16th wedding anniversary. Check out the picture below.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in several films such as Guru, Raavan, Kuch Naa Kaho, among others. They got married on April 20, 2007, according to Hindi rituals at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha in Mumbai.

In other news, yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra, who passed away yesterday.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which is all set to release on April 28, 2023. The film also stars Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Dasvi, has R Balki's Ghoomer which also features Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan arrive together to offer condolences to late Pamela Chopra; PICS