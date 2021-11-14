Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a perfect Sunday in Maldives as they give a glimpse of their vacay

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Recently the couple was spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport heading out of Mumbai. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen holding onto Aaradhya as they headed out of the city for the weekend. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who kept away from the paps. Well, today morning both the actors took to their Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the magical view from their hotel room.

The Bachchan family is in the Maldives enjoying their vacay time. Abhishek Bachchan took to their Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of his morning view. The picture consisted of a beach surrounded by tall trees and bach chairs kept right in front. Although neither Aishwarya, nor Aaradhya was in the picture, yet it managed to grab all our attention. Sharing this picture he wrote, “Not a bad view to wake-up to.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a similar view and wrote, “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise”.

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated Diwali with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. The picture-perfect family photo of the Bachchans went viral on Diwali on social media and fans could not stop gushing over it.

Meanwhile, a week back, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya returned from the latter's birthday vacay. Aishwarya celebrated her birthday away from Mumbai with Abhishek and Aaradhya and photos from the celebration were shared by both the actors on their social media handles.

