Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan glam up Anmol Ambani's wedding with daughter Aradhya; See PIC

It was a star-studded affair at Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani’s wedding. From Bachchans to Dharmendra and Hema Malini, some big names from the Indian film fraternity marked their presence at the lavish Ambani’s wedding. Just a while back, a picture featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aradhya Bachchan surfaced on the Internet and created a buzz in the town. They attended the lavish wedding along with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

In the photo, the trio was seen wearing stunning attires. Aishwarya and Aradhya wore red color traditional outfits. Abhishek too dazzled in multicolour color sherwani. They all looked stunning and the photo made the perfect family picture. To note, they kept their masks on even for the photograph, keeping COVID-19 in mind. Earlier, Hema Malini had shared a photo with Jaya Bachchan on Twitter and wrote, “Good friends outside Parliament - Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2021 film Bob Biswas. Also according to some media reports, the actor will play the role of a cricket coach in R Balki’s next. Reportedly, the movie also features Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. As per a report published in The Times of India, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a cricket coach to Saiyami Kher. Although, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.

