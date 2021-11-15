Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan paint their Maldives vacation with love, sunsets and breeze; PICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek are currently enjoying themselves in Maldives. As per reports they are here to celebrate the 10th birthday of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted at the airport as they were heading for the vacation. Since the day they have landed on a beach destination, both husband and wife have been sharing a lot of pictures on social media and giving a glimpse of their holiday. Today, Abhishek shared a series of pictures of the sunset and it is looking very soothing.

Taking to his photo-sharing app, the actor shared beautiful sunset photos and wrote, “Sunsets filled with love #natureisthetrueartist #photodump @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.” Aishwariya also shared the nameplate of the resort where they are staying and it reads, “Casa Bachchan’. As soon as they shared the pictures, fans dropped emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Wow amazing picture”. To note, till now many celebrities have enjoyed their holiday in Maldives. Recently, the actor had shared an image from his room that overlooks the white sands and the deep blue waters.

The Guru actor said, "Not a bad view to wake up to." The actress also shared a photo and wrote, "Sun… breeze… and paradise."

Take a look at the posts here:

The couple, along with Aaradhya, went to Paris recently for the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris. Aishwarya Rai was one of the stars to grace the outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week.

