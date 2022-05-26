Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan turn up the heat at Karan Johar's birthday bash; See their PICS

Karan Johar’s birthday bash is the talk of the town and rightfully so! The ace filmmaker turned 50 and his super grand party is still on. Pinkvilla's report had mentioned that Karan has booked Yash Raj Studios for 25 May, stepping away from the usual 5-star hotel parties. The entire film fraternity is attending the grand event. We spotted numerous noted celebrities turning the heat up at the event with their dazzling attires. Now make some way from our Cannes-return couple: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan!

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Karan Johar's birthday bash:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan looked absolutely regal in their stunning attires. Aishwarya Rai donned a sparkling golden gown and she paired it with a smart black blazer. The look was absolutely ravishing. On the other hand, our dearest junior Bachchan went for a smart tuxedo look. His tuxedo coat was bling and sparkly and perfect for Karan’s birthday bash. Talking about the Bachchan couple, they recently returned from France where they attended the prestigious 75th Cannes film festival. Aishwarya turned heads there with her brilliant red carpet looks.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others spotted at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted just a few hours ago. Bollywood couple turned up the heat with their elegant attires. While Katrina wore a feathery white dress, Vicky looked dapper in formals. Kareena Kapoor Khan too joined the party with Saif Ali Khan. Safe to say, the royal couple looked absolutely spectacular

Talking about B-Town couples, we also spotted Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul’s velvety red was in sync with Jackky’s blue suit. On the other hand, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough too dazzled the evening with their beautiful attires.

