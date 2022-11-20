Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan twin as they host Aaradhya's birthday; Genelia D’Souza, Sonali Bendre attend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan make one of the most loved onscreen and real-life couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot in year 2007 in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at one of the Bachchans' bungalows - Prateeksha and has been going strong ever since. The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 and has been going strong ever since. The couple has been featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj, and many others. Later, Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their first child Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16 in 2011.

Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter turned a year old, and on Saturday, the couple hosted a birthday bash for Aaradhya at their residence. It was attended by her grandmother Brindya Rai and celebrities like Genelia D'Souza her sons--Riaan and Rahyl, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, and Bunty Walia along with his wife Vanessa Parma also graced the party. In the photos, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen twinning in white outfits as they stepped out to drop Brindya Rai to the car.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Aaradhya's

Earlier this week, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to wish Aaradhya on her birthday and wrote: "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA." In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen giving a kiss to Aaradhya. Abhishek also wished the birthday girl by posting her cute picture on his Instagram profile. "Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest," he captioned the post.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will also star in Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher in the lead. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan-1. She also has Jailer with Rajnikanth.