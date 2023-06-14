Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan twin in black at Mumbai Airport; Couple off to vacay with Aaradhya? WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. While the couple posts on social media on special occasions, they aren’t very active on Instagram, and don’t frequently post glimpses from their day-to-day lives. It is often through the paparazzi that fans get to see their pictures and videos. Early morning on Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan spotted at Mumbai Airport

Videos that have surfaced on social media show Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan getting out of their car at the Mumbai Airport. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek were seen wearing matching all-black outfits, Aaradhya looked pretty in a bright red outfit! Abhishek walked ahead, and was seen wearing a hoodie that read, “Been through the fire,” with loose track pants, and white sneakers. He had a black backpack on.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya also opted for an all-black look and was seen in a comfy sweatshirt, black pants, and a beige handbag. She carried a jacket in her arm, and walked next to her daughter Aaradhya, who was seen wearing a red hoodie with black pants. Where the family is jetting off to is undisclosed, but we wonder if they are off for a vacay? Guess we’ll find out! Meanwhile, check out their video from the Mumbai airport below!

In other news, yesterday, a video of Abhishek Bachchan dancing to the song Kajra Re went viral on Instagram. He matched steps to the popular song with Nora Fatehi. The duo has teamed up for Remo D'Souza's upcoming film which is tentatively titled, Dancing Dad, and the video seems to be from their wrap-up party. The video broke the Internet, and Abhishek’s dance moves grabbed everyone's attention for all the right reasons!

