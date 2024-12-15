Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Kuch Naa Kaho director Rohan Sippy has THIS to say about the couple; find out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most admired couples in Bollywood. They have worked together in several films, including the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho. Its director, Rohan Sippy, recently recalled working with the actors and mentioned that Aishwarya was already a star while Abhishek had just begun his film career.

In a new interview with Friday Talkies. Rohan Sippy shared that Aishwarya and Abhishek were at the juncture of their career when they worked together. Starting with Abhishek, he mentioned that the Dhoom was relatively new when he joined the cast, but despite this, they shared a good bond.

"Refugee had just been released, and next was Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. He was quite fresh at that time, and we had a good informal rapport," Rohan shared.

On the other hand, he recalled that contrast to Aishwarya, who had already risen to success. Sippy described the actress as already a superstar and praised her acting skills.

He said, "Especially now if you see a complete Hindi film heroine package, there have not been many after Aishwarya. Generations after her have not done that."

Rohan recounted that the Fanney Khan actress was always supportive of him, and it was a learning experience for him to work with her. He acknowledged that her looks, dance, acting skills, and charm were unmatched.

Advertisement

Highlighting her grounded personality, he noted that despite success, Aishwarya used to listen to him and respect his position as a director. Although, given her experience, she could have easily argued or gotten the work done her way, she didn't do it.

"She was very encouraging and supportive, so these things help. It makes you feel good when you yourself are just beginning," he said.

Apart from Kuch Naa Kaho, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also worked together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Umaro Jaan and Guru. The couple dated for a while before they tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a traditional ceremony. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.