Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor turn Barbies in NEW video; netizens give their verdict

From the looks of it, the Barbie fever doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s clip from their 2007 blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om that got insanely viral for its ‘Barbie Reference’, now an AI generated video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna re-imagined as Barbie, is making massive waves on the internet.

The now viral video of Bollywood beauties in their re-imagined Barbie avatars was shared on by an Instagram account, whose username read Shadygraphics.ai. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “What If Barbie Was Made In Bollywood. Made using Deepfake. What would be Ken?”.

The same video of our favourite female actors in their Barbie avatars has also been shared on Reddit by a meme page, that goes by the username bollywoodmemes, with a similar caption.

While all of the B-Town divas are looking their best in their Barbie avatars, the netizens have crowned Aishwarya as the winner who felt that the actress could have aced the role of Barbie if the movie was made in Bollywood. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Barbie was a big no for them.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan crowned as Bollywood’s Barbie!

Reacting to the video, an Insta user wrote, “Now I know why Aishwarya won miss world.” “Aishwarya Rai hands hand down the really life Barbie”, commented another one. “Goosebumps when Aishwarya came on as Barbie, (with heart eyes emojis)”, read a comment. “Aishwarya… nobody else (red heart emojis)”, wrote another user. “Aishwarya has won miss world for a reason”, another user commented.

Apart from Instagram users, Reddit users too felt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ‘OG’ Barbie of Bollywood. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Omygaawd Aish is looking dreamy like straight out of fairytale tbh better then Margot Robbie and Rashmika Mandana is looking okay too.” “Aishwarya Rai shall always be the OG Barbie,” another Reddit user commented. “I don’t see any competition, Aish is the clear winner for me,” declared one of the many Reddit users.

After Aishwarya, Alia seemed to be the second best choice as B-Town’s Barbie Girl for the netizens. A reddit user wrote, “Aish is obviously the real barbie. Also Alia could make a really good one too.”

About Barbie

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwing. The movie was released on July 21.

